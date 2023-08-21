Police search for suspects wanted in connection with attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont.

York police are searching for suspects in connection with an attempted armed carjacking in Markham, Ont., and believe the same suspects may have been involved in an armed carjacking last week.

The first incident occurred early Sunday morning, at around 3 a.m., in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue.

Police said the victim was driving a black Mercedes SUV westbound along Steeles Avenue East when he stopped at a red light. As he was stopped, the driver of a black BMW allegedly “lightly” rear-ended the victim.

Both drivers turned their vehicles into a nearby transit loop to assess the damage, police said.

When the victim stepped out of his vehicle, police said a passenger from the suspect vehicle approached the victim with a knife, demanding their cellphone and keys.

The victim ran away and called police as the suspects took off heading westbound on Steeles Avenue East.

Police confirmed the victim is uninjured. The suspects did not end up taking the vehicle.

The suspect that approached the victim is described as a roughly 20-year-old white man standing about five-foot-eight to five-foot-10 with a skinny build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Police say there may be as many as three suspects, and add they believe the same individual were involved in a carjacking on Aug. 17 in the area of Rinas Avenue and Beaverbrae Drive in Markham, Ont.

During this incident, a victim driving a Mercedes C-Class sedan was hit from behind at a stop sign and, similarly, a passenger allegedly approached the victim with a knife demanding the keys to the vehicle. The suspects took off in the victim's vehicle.

Investigators are appealing for witnesses to step forward, adding officers would like to speak with anyone who might have video footage of the area at the time of the incident.

Police urge locals to be aware of their surroundings and to drive to a police station or call police immediately if they feel they are being followed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Hold Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.