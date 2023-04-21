Police search for suspects who used stolen credit cards across Greater Victoria
Victoria police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man and a woman who are believed to have stolen credit cards from a rec centre and then used the cards to make purchases across Greater Victoria.
Police say the thefts occurred on April 5 at the Esquimalt Rec Centre.
The first victim told police that their wallet had been stolen from the rec centre and that their credit cards were used at several stores in the capital region.
Later that day, police received a report from another victim claiming their wallet was also stolen from the same rec centre.
"Investigators determined that several purchases were made in quick succession using the stolen credit cards," said Victoria police in a release Friday.
"We remind recreation users to please secure their belongings while using recreation facilities."
Police have now released surveillance images of the two suspects who are believed to have used the stolen credit cards.
Anyone with information on either people is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 extension 1, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
