Police search for teen who made threatening remarks towards two girls in Cantley, Que. park

An MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais police cruiser. (Supplied)

Police in western Quebec are looking to identify a teenager who allegedly made threatening remarks towards two girls in a Cantley, Que. park.

The MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police are investigating an incident in Parc Marquis in Cantley between 2 and 3 p.m. last Sunday.

Police say the male teenager allegedly made threatening remarks towards two girls.

The suspect was believed to be travelling on a black and blue mountain bike.

Police say no other information will be released at this time so it doesn't affect the investigation.

