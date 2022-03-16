Police search for three suspects in Brantford stabbing

Police are looking for three male suspects connected to a stabbing that occurred Tuesday night in Brantford.

In a media release, Brantford police said officers responded to the area of Grey Street and Market Street around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an assault.

On arrival, they found a man with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for three suspects who reportedly fled the scene on foot, travelling southbound on George Street.

Police said a description of the suspects is “not available at this time.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police or Crime Stoppers.