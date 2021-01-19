Provincial police say they are looking for three suspects who allegedly robbed an Oxford County bank on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at a Bank of Montreal on Oxford Street West in Drumbo.

Officials said three suspects went into the bank, brandished weapons and demanded cash.

They fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured in the robbery.

Police say they found the suspects' vehicle nearby and believe they fled the area in a second vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.