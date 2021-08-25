Police search for three-week-old miniature donkey allegedly stolen from farm
Police are searching for a baby miniature donkey that was allegedly stolen from a farm in Halton Hills, Ont.
They say the three-week-old donkey named Sebastian was taken from the owner's farm sometime between Thursday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 20.
Investigators say the donkey was still nursing, and is too young to be separated from its mother.
They say the owner is pleading for Sebastian's safe return.
Officers have not provided suspect information.
Halton police are asking anyone with information about the donkey's whereabouts to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.
