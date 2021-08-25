Police search for three-week-old miniature donkey allegedly stolen from Ontario farm
Police are searching for a baby miniature donkey that was allegedly stolen from a farm in Halton Hills, Ont.
They say the three-week-old donkey named Sebastian was taken from the owner's farm sometime between Thursday, Aug. 19 and Friday, Aug. 20.
Investigators say the donkey was still nursing, and is too young to be separated from its mother.
They say the owner is pleading for Sebastian's safe return.
Officers have not provided suspect information.
Halton police are asking anyone with information about the donkey's whereabouts to come forward.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021.
-
Some N.B. organizations look into the idea of mandating COVID-19 vaccinationsAlmost one month after New Brunswick moved into the Green phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan, the idea of mandating vaccines for some organizations in the province is starting to become a reality.
-
'I wouldn't recommend you eat this way every day of the year': PNE shows off fair foodsThe theme of this year's PNE is "Fair Fundamentals," and there's perhaps nothing more fundamental to the PNE than food.
-
TVRA Confirms return of high school sports this fallThe Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB ) as well as the London Catholic District School Board (LDCSB) have committed to the return of high school sports
-
Calgary-area children fundraising for kidney disease research as classmate awaits transplantWith matching pink shirts, the members of the Princess Warriors team are well on track to reach their 100 kilometre target by Sept. 10, the date the annual Kidney March is celebrated.
-
Sask. reports 216 new COVID-19 cases; 171 false-positives removed from case countThe Government of Saskatchewan reported 216 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Additionally, 171 false-positive cases were removed from the total case count.
-
Alberta, Saskatchewan not planning to follow B.C. and Manitoba on broad mask mandatesAlberta and Saskatchewan say they are not planning to follow broad mask mandates announced this week by neighbouring western provinces.
-
Truth Tracker: What does Erin O'Toole actually want in terms of private health care?Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has sought to make clear his support for universal health care, blasting the Liberals for 'American-style misleading politics' following the debacle over a video that Twitter flagged as ‘manipulated’ this week. But where exactly does O'Toole stand on private health care? Truth Tracker digs deeper.
-
White raven making progress at Vancouver Island recovery centreA white raven that was near death when it was brought into the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre in June is making progress in its recovery.
-
Former Manitoba MP Shelly Glover planning PC leadership runA former Winnipeg police officer and Conservative MP says she wants to run for the PC Leadership.