Police search for tips after drive-by shooting in St. Paul

RCMP in St. Paul are investigating after a reported drive-by shooting Friday morning.

Mounties received a call at approximately 8:30 a.m. that a home in the area of 47 Avenue and 49 Street had been shot at a few hours earlier.

A vehicle at the home had multiple bullet holes and the home had one bullet hole as a result of the incident, police say.

No one was injured.

Police are asking anyone in the area of 47 Avenue between 50 Street and 49 Street on Friday between 5:15 and 5:45 a.m. who may have video of any suspicious vehicle believed to be involved in the incident to contact St. Paul RCMP or local police.

St. Paul is approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.