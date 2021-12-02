Police search for two men in 'hate-motivated' assault at Bank Street commercial plaza

Ottawa police are searching for two men involved in what investigators describe as a "hate-motivated assault and mischief" in the south end last month.

At approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 10, two men approached the victim's vehicle at a commercial plaza parking lot on Bank Street, near Albion Road.

"They started yelling racial slurs at the occupants, kicking the vehicle, and throwing objects at it," said police in a media release on Thursday.

"When the driver got out to try to stop the mischief, he was punched in the face by one of the two men."

The first suspect is described as a white man, mid to late 20s, approximately 6'2", heavy build with messy dirty blonde hair and a beard. Police say at the time of the incident he was wearing a dark jacket with reflective yellow-silver safety striping on the front and back, black pants and brown construction boots with black toe cap. He left the scene riding a dark blue BMX-style bicycle.

Police say the second suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5'5". No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police East Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 3566.