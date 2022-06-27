Police search for two people after man assaulted at Dartmouth bus stop: HRP

Halifax Regional Police is looking for two people after a man was assaulted and robbed at a Dartmouth, N.S., bus stop early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a robbery that just happened at a bus stop in the 0-100 block of Highfield Park Drive around 6:15 a.m.

According to police, a man was waiting for the bus when he was assaulted and knocked to the ground by another man not known to him.

It's reported the suspect continued to assault the victim and attempted to take his property.

Police say the suspect fled the area on foot with a woman he was with.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, who is approximately five-foot-seven inches tall with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident.

The woman is described as white, about 18 to 20-years-old and approximately five-foot-eight inches tall. Police say she was wearing a blue top and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.