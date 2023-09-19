Police search for two suspects after weekend stabbing in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for two men in connection with a stabbing and assault in downtown Toronto over the weekend.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. on Sunday in the Entertainment District, near Adelaide and Simcoe streets.

According to investigators, two men in their 20s were assaulted by a group of people.

Police said one victim was able to run away, but he was chased by two suspects.

The suspects eventually caught up to him, and allegedly produced knives and demanded jewellery, they said.

At this point, police say the victim was stabbed, kicked, and punched multiple times.

The second victim was also allegedly stabbed and had items stolen.

Both victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

The suspects fled the scene.

On Tuesday, police released photographs of two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

The first is described as male and standing about six feet with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, white shoes, and a black belt, and carrying a black satchel.

The second suspect is described as a six-foot-one male with brown hair and a thin build. He was last seen wearing a beige Nike Tec sweater, a white T-shirt, and blue ripped jeans.

Toronto police are asking members of the public to call 911 immediately if they recognize the two men.

“They are considered dangerous,” investigators said.

Other suspects remain outstanding, police added.