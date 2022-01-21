Police search for two suspects following armed robbery at Dartmouth variety store: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a store in Dartmouth.
Just before 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, police say they responded to Highfield Video and Variety located at 94 Highfield Park Dr.
According to police, two suspects entered the store, before one produced a black handgun and demanded money. Police say an undisclosed amount of cash was taken, along with cigarettes.
"The suspects fled the store travelling on foot eastbound on Highfield Park Drive," wrote police in a release. "Police patrol and a K-9 officer searched the area, but the suspects have not yet been located."
Police say no one was injured during the incident.
Police describe both suspects as dark complexed men in their 20s. One suspect was wearing a black jacket and the other suspect was wearing a red jacket with a brown fur-line hood, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
