Police search for vandals after 'vulgar, anti-police' statements spray painted on Elbow RCMP detachment

Police in the community of Elbow, Sask. are searching for two vandals, who spray painted vulgar, anti-police statements onto the local RCMP detachment.

On June 4, officers of the Elbow/Outlook area received a report of vandalism at the town’s RCMP detachment at around 12:30 a.m.

The two vandals had their faces covered according to surveillance footage, RCMP said.

This marks the second time the detachment has been vandalized, following an incident on Aug. 21, 2022.

Investigation into the first incident is still ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about either of the incidents contact Elbow RCMP or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers.

Elbow is located about 190 kilometres northwest of Regina.