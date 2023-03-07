Police search for Windsor porch pirate

Windsor police are searching for a porch pirate suspect who allegedly stole a package from a home east of downtown.

A suspect was caught on the home's surveillance camera walking up to the house on Parent Avenue near Hanna Street East on Mar. 1 around 11:45 a.m. and taking the parcel from the front porch.

Police describe the suspect as white man between 25-35 years old. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a black jacket, black pants (possible “ECHO” brand) with a red symbol on the knee, black Nike runners and a grey Toronto Maple Leafs hat.

“We would like to remind everyone to please use caution when getting packages delivered to your residence. Leave specific delivery instructions or have a trusted person pick up your package for you,” a news release from the Windsor Police Service said.

Police are asking those who may be able to identify the suspect to contact the WPS main office at 519-255-6700 ext., 4000, or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).