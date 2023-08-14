Police search for woman presumed drowned near Victoria

Mounties are still searching for the body of a 49-year-old woman who is presumed to have drowned Saturday in Thetis Lake Regional Park, near Victoria.

Police were called to the regional park for a reported drowning in Prior Lake on Saturday afternoon.

"There is no ongoing risk to public safety at this time, however the investigation is still ongoing," the West Shore RCMP said in a statement Saturday evening.

The areas around Prior Lake and the Mackenzie Creek Trail are closed to the public while officers conduct the search and investigation.

"We will provide more updates when they become available, however for now we are asking the public to avoid Prior Lake and Mackenzie Creek Trail until further notice," the RCMP said.