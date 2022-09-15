Police search along Kempenfelt Bay for Barrie woman ends
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Barrie police searched Kempenfelt Bay on the water and in the air Thursday afternoon for a missing woman.
Police posted to social media early Thursday morning that officers were trying to find the 39-year-old woman who was last seen walking in the Maitland Drive area on Wednesday night around 9:30.
Police say the extensive search that required various resources, including the OPP aviation team, ended shortly before 6 p.m. with officers announcing she had been found safe.
"Thank you to everyone who assisted in the search throughout the day," the service noted.
