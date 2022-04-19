Police search near Guelph school after report of person with weapon
Guelph police say one person has been detained after officers were called to Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute for a report of a person with a weapon on Tuesday afternoon.
In a tweet posted at 2:52 p.m., police asked people to avoid the area around the intersection of Paisley Street and Yorkshire Street North while officers investigated.
Forty minutes later, the service tweeted that police action in the area had concluded.
Police said the area around the school had been searched and one person was detained for further investigation.
There is no threat to public safety, police said.
Guelph Police are conducting an investigation near the intersection of Paisley Street and Yorkshire Street North. The situation is contained but residents are asked to avoid the area. More information will be provided when available. #Guelph -st pic.twitter.com/x8sMj1UT3E— Guelph Police Service (@GuelphPolice) April 19, 2022
-
'It's beautiful to see': community rallies to support residents displaced by apartment firePeople displaced by a west end fire continue to have a community rallying around them to make sure they have everything they need.
-
Sudbury's health unit works with Capreol clinic to get people caught up on vaccinationsPublic Health Sudbury & Districts is working with the Capreol Nurse Practitioner-led Clinic to help residents who don’t have a primary care provider catch up on routine immunizations.
-
Winnipeg city councillor wants donations through property taxes for reconciliationBefore committee meetings begin at Winnipeg City Hall, there is a land acknowledgement that states Winnipeg is located on the Treaty 1 Territory and the traditional homeland of the Métis Nation. Now a city Councillor wants to turn these words into dollars.
-
Transparency questioned after Ontario school district pulls Cree author's bookOntario school board trustees are seeking transparency and clarity after a Winnipeg-based Cree author's children's book was temporarily pulled from schools over complaints.
-
Family of B.C. mother who sacrificed her life to save her children from runaway van is suing AmazonThe husband and twin daughters of a B.C. woman who died after being hit by a rolling delivery van are suing two logistics companies and Amazon.
-
-
Sunwing flight delays leaves Kenora woman grounded in CubaA Kenora woman vacationing in Cuba is one of thousands of travellers experiencing delays after a holiday destination airline experienced system issues.
-
Sudbury groups hope to help monarch butterfliesWith Earth Day on April 22, a few groups in Sudbury are giving out free milkweed seeds to help monarch butterflies in the city
-
B.C. paramedics in Poland preparing to deliver ambulances, supplies to UkraineTwo first responders from Vancouver Island are now in Poland getting ready to deliver much-needed medical equipment to front-line workers in Ukraine.