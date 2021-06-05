Police search results in seizure of drugs and over $7K in cash

Edmonton police say a 63-year-old man is facing drug trafficking charges in connection with a recent seizure of carfentanil and cocaine.

Police say they performed a search of a home near 106 Avenue and 111 Street on Thursday. It resulted in seizures of 136 grams of carfentanil, 110 grams of cocaine, various drug trafficking paraphernalia, and $7,655 in cash.

George Zervos, 63, of Edmonton faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of proceeds of crime. According to Edmonton police, additional charges could be laid.

Sgt. Guy Pilon said in a statement that police are aware of drug trafficking in the downtown core of “dangerous” drugs, including carfentanil.

“This drug was designed to be used by veterinarians working with large animals, not human beings,” Pilon said.

“Thus, there is a greater propensity for people to OD, as they’re buying drugs that are strong enough to put down an elephant, and they’re buying them from individuals who don’t really care what happens to their customers.”