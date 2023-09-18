Police search rural property north of Calgary

Calgary police are searching a piece of rural property north of the city in Rocky View County as part of a major crimes investigation.

Though police are unable to provide details on which case the search is connected to or what exactly they're searching for, they confirm it's not connected to a search done in Bragg Creek, Alta., at the end of August.

Police said in a statement they will provide updates should officers find something "that progresses or advances" their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when they become available.