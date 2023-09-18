Police search rural property north of Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
Calgary police are searching a piece of rural property north of the city in Rocky View County as part of a major crimes investigation.
Though police are unable to provide details on which case the search is connected to or what exactly they're searching for, they confirm it's not connected to a search done in Bragg Creek, Alta., at the end of August.
Police said in a statement they will provide updates should officers find something "that progresses or advances" their investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when they become available.
-
Project Lifesaver helps keep vulnerable people safeSeptember is World Alzheimer’s Month and the Greater Sudbury Police Service is reminding community members about Project Lifesaver and the vulnerable person’s registry.
-
Woman taken to hospital following downtown Sudbury attackGreater Sudbury Police are investigating an assault that took place in downtown Sudbury early Monday evening.
-
Inquest begins into police shooting death of Exeter, Ont. manA mandatory inquest into the police involved shooting death of Wade Vander Wal began on Monday. He was shot 11 times by provincial police in Exeter on Dec. 3, 2019.
-
Trial underway for supervisor charged with criminal negligence in deadly 2020 dump truck crashThree years ago, on Sept. 22, 2020, Denis Garant died when the dump truck he was driving lost control and crashed into a tree near Alliston, and now the man the Crown alleges was his supervisor at the time, is on trial, accused of criminal negligence causing death.
-
'It was ugly': Riders' defence looks to step it up after back-to-back lossesThe Saskatchewan Roughriders hope to get back in the win column this week after back-to-back losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks.
-
Kelowna RCMP seek owner of cash-filled wallet found at airportMounties in Kelowna are trying to find the person who lost a wallet containing a "substantial" amount of cash at the city's airport over a month ago.
-
Defence questions investigator's push to label client as suspect in fatal shooting of university studentDuring the fourth day of trial proceedings for the murder of 20-year-old University of Windsor student Jason Pantlitz-Solomon, the defence raised questions over the efforts of the lead investigator to determine his client as the shooter.
-
'Further testing' needed to determine what killed injured woman dropped off at Calgary hospitalCalgary police say further investigation is needed to determine what caused the death of a woman dropped off at a local hospital over the weekend.
-
Prominent businessman calls Toronto a ‘declining city’A prominent businessman took out a full-page advertisement in a national newspaper calling Toronto a 'declining city.'