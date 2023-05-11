Police searching for 2 suspects accused of harassing women

Authorities are investigating two suspects wanted for harassing females in two separate incidents in Haliburton Highlands County.

Ontario Provincial Police said the incidents happened between April 25 and May 9.

Investigators allege on April 25, a gold van was following a female from Haliburton to Minden.

OPP did not have information to release regarding a description of the suspect.

A second incident happened on Tuesday afternoon when a white pickup truck approached a woman from his vehicle and got out of the car, and began following her on foot, "asking her if she wanted to make money." The suspect is described as having a darker complexion and was wearing a grey tracksuit.

The OPP continues to investigate these tips and asks anyone with information should call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and 1-800-222-8477.