Police searching for 2 women after $5K in tools stolen from Saanich construction site

Saanich police are looking to identify two women who are suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in tools from a construction site last month.

The theft was reported on Monday, Jan. 24, and is believed to have occurred sometime during the weekend of Jan. 22 to 23.

Approximately $5,000 worth of tools was swiped from a job site in the 5100-block of Cordova Bay Road, according to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Saanich police or Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Police say they hope someone will recognize the pair, or the dog that is pictured with them.