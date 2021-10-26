Police searching for 54-year-old missing Edmontonian
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old man last seen around noon Monday.
Bradley Dahr, was last seen leaving his home in the area of 146 Avenue and 138A Street on foot, police said.
He is described as a white man who is 188 centimetres (6'2") tall and has an average build. Dahr was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, black track pants, and glasses.
Police say Dahr is not in possession of his cell or wallet and that his disappearance is out of character.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
P.E.I. RCMP arrest Summerside man, woman in drug investigationRCMP in Prince Edward Island have charged a 44-year-old man and 34-year-old woman, both from Summerside, after seizing drugs and weapons from a residence in the community.
-
Train, pedestrian collide in southeast EdmontonDrivers are asked to avoid the area near Maple Road and 8 Street in southeast Edmonton.
-
Barrie Council grants green light for Bryne Drive expansionBarrie City Council has approved an expansion that will help out businesses and commuters in the city's south end.
-
London, Ont. man charged with arson in Hamilton Road fireLondon police have charged a 61-year-old man in connection with a fire at a Hamilton Road home on Monday.
-
Ontario reports 12 COVID-19 cases in Ottawa amid 12-week low province-widePublic Health Ontario reported 269 cases across all of Ontario, which is the lowest daily case count in the province since Aug. 5.
-
-
Deadline arrives for B.C. health-care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19The deadline for British Columbia health-care workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is Tuesday.
-
Vancouver Canucks mark home opener amid relaxed COVID-19 rulesB.C.’s relaxed rules on COVID-19 capacity limits will be tested Tuesday, as the Vancouver Canucks mark their home opener against the Minnesota Wild.
-
Victoria airport shuttle service suspended due to low ridershipThe Wilson’s Group has suspended the only shuttle bus service to Victoria International Airport indefinitely.