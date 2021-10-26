Police searching for 54-year-old missing Edmontonian

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 54-year-old man last seen around noon Monday.

Bradley Dahr, was last seen leaving his home in the area of 146 Avenue and 138A Street on foot, police said.

He is described as a white man who is 188 centimetres (6'2") tall and has an average build. Dahr was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes, black track pants, and glasses.

Police say Dahr is not in possession of his cell or wallet and that his disappearance is out of character.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.