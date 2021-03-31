Police searching for alleged prowler in Guelph

Guelph police are investigating an incident in the city’s south-end involving an alleged prowler.

In a news release, police said shortly before midnight on Tuesday a resident in the area of Clairfields Drive East and Roehampton Crescent reported she was in her basement bedroom getting changed, when she looked at the window and saw a man looking back at her.

The woman said she screamed and the man ran away.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes and searched the area, but were unable to locate the man.

Police said the man was described as white, late teens to early 20s, with long blonde or brown hair and was wearing a dark baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police.