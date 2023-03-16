Police searching for armed suspect after Elmwood robbery

Winnipeg police are searching for a man who fired a gun during a store robbery in Elmwood Wednesday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said it happened around 9:25 p.m. at a store in the 200 block of Watt Street.

Numerous units, including AIR1, responded to reports of an armed man firing a gun at the store.

Investigators believe the masked suspect entered the store and chose several items. While checking out, he pointed a gun at the woman working at the store and fired it to the side of her.

Police say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money and product. The employee was not physically hurt during the robbery.

The WPS major crimes unit is investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).