Police searching for art stolen from Indigenous art gallery in Coombs, B.C.

Oceanside RCMP are on the hunt for three pieces of custom artwork that were stolen from a gallery in Coombs last week.

The theft occurred overnight on March 4 at the Coastal Carvings Fine Art Gallery located at 2340 Alberni Hwy.

Police say an unknown number of people broke into the store and stole three large pieces of art, including a raven mask, a burl turning art piece, and a limited edition metal killer whale, all pictured below.

"In addition to working to identify the suspects in this break and enter, Oceanside RCMP are also working to recover the stolen property," said Sgt. Shane Worth of the Oceanside RCMP in a release Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the break-in, or on the whereabouts of the art pieces, is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-947-6537.