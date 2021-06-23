Police searching for backpack, tent belonging to North Bay man found dead near Big Brother Road

As part of their investigation into the sudden death of a North Bay man June 14, Ontario Provincial Police are hoping the public can help them find some of his belongings.

The remains of Benjamin Budge, 45, were discovered just off Highway 11, on what is unofficially known as Big Brother Road.

Police said they believe Budge left the Maplewood Avenue area of North Bay and headed north on Highway 11 around 7:30 a.m. on June 13.

"He was wearing dark coloured shorts, a tan long-sleeved shirt, carrying a large green backpack," police said. "It's believed that he was on foot."

While no foul play is suspected in the case, police are continuing their investigation.

"Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Benjamin's backpack and tent," police said in a news release Wednesday.

"Police believe he may have been camping in the area of Big Brother Road. His equipment may or may not have been set up."

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.