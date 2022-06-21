Police searching for elderly man with dementia missing from Charlottetown hotel
Police in Charlottetown are searching for a missing elderly man with early onset dementia who went missing from a local hotel.
Walter MacGillivary, 77, was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Monday night. He was travelling with family from Nova Scotia and staying at the Delta Hotel on Queen Street.
Police describe MacGillivary as five-foot-six inches tall, 150 pounds, with stubble facial hair. MacGillivary is also missing his upper teeth.
He was last seen wearing a black/grey plaid shirt, blue jeans, running shoes, black Adidas ball hat, and a large phone case on his hip.
Police say his three pieces of luggage are missing from his hotel room, which includes a “noticeable” red suitcase.
MacGillivary does not have access to a vehicle. Police say he may be on foot, taken a taxi, or some form of public transportation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Charlottetown Police at 902-629-4172.
