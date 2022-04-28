Police searching for four males after stolen vehicle crash in Kitchener

Regional police are looking for four males in connection to a crash in Kitchener that involved a stolen vehicle.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Bridgeport Road and Lancaster Street around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday.

A vehicle reportedly ran a red light, almost hit a GRT bus, and came to a stop off of the road.

Witnesses told police that people could be seen getting out of the car and fleeing on foot.

The blue Hyundai Sonata was later discovered to be stolen.

Waterloo regional police's north division, canine team, traffic services, and a remotely piloted vehicle were all deployed to search the area.

Four males are still being sought in connection to the incident, according to officials.

Anyone who has information about the crash, dashcam footage, or general information regarding the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.