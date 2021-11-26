Police searching for hit-and-run driver who left injured woman on Alta. highway

Police are renewing a call for help identifying the driver who hit a woman on Highway 43 northwest of Edmonton.

Mounties say the 25-year-old woman from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation was hit in the westbound lanes of Highway 43, two kilometres west of Range Road 230 on Oct. 9 between 5 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

A passerby found her in a ditch.

STARS flew her to hospital, where she was still in critical condition on Thursday.

RCMP asked anyone with information to call Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.P3Tips.com.