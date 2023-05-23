Police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

Winnipeg police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a homicide two weeks ago.

On May 10, officers were called to Stella Avenue and Main Street in the North End around 10:15 p.m. for reports of an injured man.

The man was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died.

He was identified as 31-year-old Vincent Brian Kipling.

The homicide unit took over the investigation and were able to determine a suspect.

However, police said they don't know where the suspect is.

Police are asking the public for help in finding 38-year-old Aaron Wayne Azure, who is wanted for manslaughter.

He is listed as six-foot-two with a medium build and has black hair and might have a goatee.

He has brown eyes and may wear glasses.

Police said he also has numerous tattoos including a spider on the left side of his neck, the letter "W" on the front of his neck and the word "loyalty" on his right hand.

He also has his ears pierced and might have other face piercings.

The public is being advised not to approach Azure as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.