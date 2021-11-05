Police searching for inmate who escaped Sask. healing lodge

Police are looking for a man who escaped from a federal correctional facility west of Duck Lake

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) says 34 year old Norman Cardinal was unaccounted for during the 5 p.m. count on Thursday at Willow Cree Healing Lodge.

Rosthern RCMP were notified immediately and a warrant has been issued for Cardinal’s arrest according to a news release from CSC.

Cardinal is serving a sentence of just over two years in connection with several charges including assaulting a peace officer, flight from a peace officer and a number of weapons related offences.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Norman Cardinal is asked to contact police.