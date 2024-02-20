Police searching for Lakeview bank robbery suspect
Calgary police are searching for a suspect in a bank robbery that occurred in Lakeview over the weekend.
On Saturday morning around 11:40 a.m., police said a disguised man entered a Scotiabank located at 6449 Crowchild Trail S.W., handed a staff member a robbery note and gestured that he had a gun.
After the staff member complied with the demands of the note, the suspect made off with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived.
A weapon was never seen during the incident and no injuries were reported.
Police described the suspect as approximately 30 years old, approximately 5’8” tall (172 centimetres), weighing 200 pounds (90 kilograms), with a large build and a red beard.
He was last seen wearing a black toque, a blue medical mask, a black jacket with a white zipper, blue jeans and black and white Converse shoes. He was also wearing earphones.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.
