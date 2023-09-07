Police searching for man allegedly giving people unwanted hugs in Stratford, P.E.I.

RCMP in Prince Edward Island say they are looking for a man accused of giving unwanted hugs in the Stratford area.

Police say a woman was walking on Kinlock Road near the intersection of Stratford Road around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. The woman was allegedly approached by a man she did not know and he tried to hug her.

The woman stepped back, but police say the man tried to hug her again.

The woman was not injured, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say two other people have also come forward with similar experiences.

The man is described in the release as being small in stature, in his 60s, and of Asian descent. Police say he was seen wearing a straw-style beige hat, pants and a button-up shirt.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Stratford RCMP at 902-367-9300.

