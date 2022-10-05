Police searching for man charged in stranger attack in downtown Vancouver

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding a 35-year-old man charged in connection with a stranger attack in downtown Vancouver last week.

One count of assault with a weapon has been approved against Mohammed Majidpour, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, police announced Wednesday.

"Now that Majidpour has a warrant for his arrest, our next goal is to get back him into custody as soon as possible," Const. Jason Doucette said in a news release. "We are asking the public to have a good look at his photo and to call 911 if they spot him."

Authorities said the assault happened on the morning of Sept. 27, while a young Asian woman was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie streets and was suddenly struck in the back of the head with a pole.

Vancouver police asked anyone who spots Majidpour, or has information on his whereabouts, to call 911. Authorities said the suspect should not be approached.