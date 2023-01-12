Police searching for man charged in stranger attack, indecent act in downtown Vancouver

Authorities are asking for the public's help tracking down a man in his 50s charged in connection with alleged attacks on multiple women in downtown Vancouver last summer.

In a news release Thursday, the Vancouver Police Department said Andrew Kim Jack is wanted province-wide following a series of incidents near a library the morning of Aug. 29.

"Andrew Kim Jack, 51, was charged with indecent act and assault with a weapon," Sgt. Steve Addison said in the release. "He was released on bail, but failed to attend court. His whereabouts are currently unknown."

Jack was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and assaulting three women near the Vancouver Public Library branch on Georgia Street.

One woman who was walking in the area at the time was approached by a man she didn't know who allegedly had his penis exposed, police said.

While calling 911, the woman had to walk into traffic to get away from the man and she reported to police that another woman was accosted by the suspect.

That woman reportedly ran away after the man grabbed her leg. Police said he then charged after a third woman and she hid from him in a nearby office tower.

Anyone who sees Jack or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police agency.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk.