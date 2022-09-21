iHeartRadio

Police searching for man wanted for sexual assault, forcible confinement


Louis Dumais (Source: Edmonton Police Service)

Police are looking for Louis Dumais, 28, who is wanted for sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Dumais is 5’10”, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know his whereabouts, do not approach him, and call Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

