Police searching for man who allegedly mounted sidewalk in Markham with Lexus, struck another man

Police in York Region are searching for a man who allegedly became involved in an altercation, mounted the sidewalk in a Lexus, and struck another man with the vehicle.

A release issued Tuesday said the collision happened on Feb. 17, just after 3:30 p.m., in the area of Birchmount Road and Highgate Drive.

Investigators allege that two drivers were engaged in an altercation when one of them exited their vehicle. At that time, the other vehicle drove towards him, mounted the sidewalk and allegedly struck him before fleeing the area, police said.

The victim, a 39-year-old Markham man, was treated for his injuries at the scene of the collision, they said.

On Tuesday, police released a photo of the suspect vehicle, a black four-door Lexus, in an effort to identify and locate its driver.

They described the suspect as a bald man with a goatee.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York Regional Police #5 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext.7541, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-tips.

FAIL-TO-REMAIN COLLISION - This vehicle was involved in a collision on Saturday Feb 17, around 3:30pm at Birchmount/Highgate, Markham. This driver fled. Call 866-876-5423 x7541 if you have any info. https://t.co/oLa6SsZWbO pic.twitter.com/dyLziBsjcK