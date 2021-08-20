Police searching for man who allegedly sexually assaulted 13-year-old girl in Etobicoke
A man is wanted by police after he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in north Etobicoke on Thursday.
Police said the incident occurred sometime between 9 and 9:30 p.m. in an apartment building near Kipling Avenue and Steeles Avenue West.
At that time, the victim was approached by a man who then sexually assaulted her in the stairwell of the complex, according to police.
He is described by police as being in his early 20s, standing six feet tall, with a slim figure, short black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black baseball cap with a white “alien-type” logo, a blue button down shirt that was open, and a white Helly Hansen t-shirt with a black logo, police said. He was also wearing True Religion brand jeans, black running shoes and wearing a blue surgical mask.
Additional surveillance images of the suspect can be viewed here.
Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
