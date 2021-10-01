Police searching for man who allegedly took dirty diapers from Toronto daycare
A man who allegedly removed a number of dirty diapers from a Toronto daycare last week is wanted by police.
In a news release issued Friday, police said that officers responded to a call for a suspicious incident in the area of Danforth and Coxwell avenues last Friday at 11:30 a.m.
Police allege that the man attended a daycare centre in the area “multiple times” and removed soiled diapers from the garbage bin.
Last seen riding a black mountain bike westbound along Danforth Avenue, the man is described by police as being 18 to 22 years old and standing five-foot-five inches tall.
He was wearing a red baseball cap with a grey brim, black track pants and black running shoes at the time of the incident. He also had a black/dark blue back pack.
Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying him.
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.
-
Durham MPP removed from role after misrepresenting vaccination status: provinceA Progressive Conservative MPP has been removed from her post after misrepresenting her vaccination status.
-
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation eventsPrime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Vale mine rescuers reflect on Totten Mine challengesIt took a long time, but mine rescue staff in Sudbury successfully got 39 people out of Vale's Totten Mine this week, in a rescue that attracted international attention.
-
Police investigate Friday hit-and-run in southwest CalgaryCalgary Police seek public assistance identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that took place early Friday morning.
-
Border communities call for a regional approach to COVID-19 regulationsWith constant changes being made to COVID-19 regulations across the Maritimes, local officials in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are hoping their provincial governments will apply the same restrictions.
-
Cowessess First Nation marks first National Day for Truth and ReconciliationThursday was a collective day of learning and listening to Canada’s Indigenous people, as the country marked its first ever National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
U of A research supports reports of Merck pill efficacyAn Edmonton-tested antiviral pill that is said to cut COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in half is now being reviewed by Health Canada.
-
Sask. liquor stores require vaccine proofMany Saskatchewan liqour store customers were unaware they needed to bring proof of vaccination to buy alcohol for the weekend on Friday.
-
Pandemic has more London families dealing with food security issuesSince the outbreak of COVID-19 more and more people are seeking help to feed themselves and their families.