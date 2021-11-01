Police searching for man who allegedly transported woman to Toronto and sexually assaulted her

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly transported a woman from Peel Region to Toronto earlier this year and sexually assaulted her.

In a news release issued Monday, investigators said the incident occurred on Feb. 15, in the area of Williams Parkway and James Potter Road, in Brampton.

At that time, police allege that a man sent an unknown vehicle and driver to pick up the 18-year-old victim from her home.

She was sent to an undisclosed location where she was sexually assaulted by the man. As the victim is not from the city, she could not recall exactly where the assault took place, police tell CTV News Toronto.

Before the sexual assault took place, police said the man told the victim that he “sexually desires” 13-year-old girls.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and have released an image of the suspect in hopes of identifying him.

The man is described by police as being in his thirties, standing five-foot-six inches tall, with short black hair, and brown eyes. The man also had a accent, police said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.