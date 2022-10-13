Police searching for Midland man missing since early October
CTVNews.ca Barrie Anchor
Dana Roberts
Provincial police are asking for the public's help in locating a Midland man who has been missing since early October.
According to OPP 62-year-old Steven Wilkins has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 3. The man was last seen in the area of King Street and Hugel Avenue.
The man, who is said to be 4'11" and weighs 150 lbs, is described as having short dark hair. He may have been wearing a dark coloured baseball cap with a dark jacket and dark shoes.
In the early stages of the search, police have learned the man may be headed for either Sudbury, North Bay, Collingwood or Orillia.
Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
