Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Police are looking for an 11-year-old girl last seen leaving her home in west Edmonton on Tuesday evening.

Lexani Stettner was last heard from by her family, who live near 147 Street and 104 Avenue, on social media on Wednesday around 2 a.m.

Police describe her as 5'1" (154 centimetres) tall, with a thin build and shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a beige sweater, backpack, glasses, and white sweatpants.

"It is believed Stettner is not dressed for the current winter conditions, and as such, her family and police are concerned for her well-being," the Edmonton Police Service said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.