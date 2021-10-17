Police searching for missing 11-year-old girl in Perth County

Ontario provincial police are asking the public to help locate a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Perth County on Friday.

Police said Lilly Krantz was last seen at 11:00 p.m. at a Line 33 address in Perth East.

She is described as:

Slender

4’5’’

Wearing black tights, a tank top and a backpack

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

UPDATE: #PerthOPP is searching for missing 11-yr-old female, Lilly Krantz, from a Line 33 address in @pertheast, @PerthCounty. Described as slender, 4’5”. Last seen at 11:00pm Oct 15, wearing black tights, tank top, with a backpack. Call 1-888-310-1122 with any informtion. ^jj pic.twitter.com/rvBpyEz09n