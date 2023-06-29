Police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Winnipeg police say they’re concerned for the well-being of a missing 12-year-old girl.

Daliya Young was last seen in the morning of June 27 in Downtown Winnipeg.

She is described as five-foot-one with a thin build. She has medium length red hair and brown eyes. Young was last seen wearing a crop top of an unknown colour, black pants and white Nike runners.

Anyone with information on Young’s location can call police at 204-986-6250.