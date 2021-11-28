Police searching for missing 13-year-old in Guelph
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teen in Guelph.
In a news release, police said 13-year-old Sandhya Biswa was last seen between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday when she left her residence in the area of Bagot Street and Willow Road.
Biswa is described as having brown skin, thin build, approximately 5'2'' tall, with shoulder-length straight dark hair.
The teen is believed to have been wearing:
- Dark green jacket
- Pajama pants
- Nike sandals
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-824-1212.
-
