Police searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in South Terwillegar Park
The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is searching for a 15-year-old girl believed to have last been seen Thursday evening.
Khalysta Appleby was last seen around 6 p.m. at South Terwillegar Park in Edmonton, police say.
The EPS describes Appleby as an Indigenous girl who was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and shorts. She is approximately 5’6” (168 centimetres) tall and 200 pounds (91 kilograms) and was riding a purple metallic CCM bike.
“The nature of her disappearance is out of character, and she functions at a younger capacity than her age,” EPS said in a media release. “Police and family are therefore concerned for her welfare.”
According to police, there are no indications of foul play as of now.
Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.
-
Be prepared to stop for school buses starting TuesdayNipissing Parry Sound Student Transportation Services is reminding drivers to be aware of school buses on roads as a new school year begins.
-
SFU earth scientist leads team of experts to discovery of new earthquake and tsunami threats to Japan, potentially B.C.A team of researchers have found new evidence of another seismic risk for Japan, with possible implications for parts of B.C.
-
Semien, Gurriel Jr. lead Blue Jays over Athletics in wild comeback winTwo late-game homers gave the Blue Jays a dramatic 11-10 victory in the opener of a critical weekend series against the Athletics.
-
'My life is just full of anguish': Grieving B.C. mom seeks justice after son's death in MexicoA grieving B.C. mother is seeking justice for her son, who was viciously killed over the summer while living and working in Mexico.
-
Apparent car fire at N.S.-N.B. border forces traffic to be divertedAn apparent vehicle fire at the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border has meant traffic heading into Nova Scotia has had to be diverted.
-
Vancouver mask company speaks out after flood of hateful messagesCrown Mutual Medical Group has been manufacturing medical masks since the beginning of the pandemic. The former marketing company is one of many businesses that was forced to pivot when COVID-19 began plaguing the country.
-
Nipissing-Timiskaming riding candidates begin their platform pitchCTV News is bringing you local coverage of each riding in northeastern Ontario, the main party candidates seeking election, as well as their policies and platforms.
-
Alberta teens face $1,800 in fines for using unmarked crossing at railway tracksIn two separate incidents Thursday, three Alberta teens were each slapped with a $600 trespass ticket after using a popular shortcut crossing CP Rail tracks.
-
Concerned community bands together in search for missing Langley, B.C., motherNearly one week after she was reported missing, there’s still no sign of Naomi Onotera.