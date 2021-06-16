Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned about the well-being of a missing 23-year-old woman.

Alicia Smith was last believed to be frequenting the St. Malo area at the end of May or early June.

Smith is five-foot-one, weighs 110 pounds, and has a thin build. She has medium-length brown hair with brown eyes and pierced ears.

She also has a two-inch scar on her left forearm.

A description of the clothing Smith was last seen wearing was not available.

Anyone with information on her location can contact police at 204-986-6250.