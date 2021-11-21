iHeartRadio

Missing 55-year-old Brantford woman found safe

The Brantford police station seen in this undated file photo. (Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)

Police say a missing 55-year-old Brantford woman has been found safe.

The Brantford Police Service (BPS) announced the woman, who was last seen Sunday afternoon has been safely located, and thanked the public for their assistance.

12