Missing 55-year-old Brantford woman found safe
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Police say a missing 55-year-old Brantford woman has been found safe.
The Brantford Police Service (BPS) announced the woman, who was last seen Sunday afternoon has been safely located, and thanked the public for their assistance.
-
Photojournalist released with conditions after arrest at pipeline dispute in B.C.A photojournalist was released by a B.C. Supreme Court judge on Monday, three days after she was arrested while covering the RCMP's enforcement of an injunction against pipeline protesters in northern British Columbia.
-
U.S. judge lets Ghislaine Maxwell call 'false memories' expert to testify at trialA U.S. judge has granted British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell permission to call a psychologist who specializes in how memories can become distorted over time to testify at her trial on sex abuse charges.
-
Ottawa BlackJacks re-sign head coachThe Ottawa BlackJacks basketball team has announced the contract extension of Charles Dubé-Brais as head coach.
-
Highway 17 closed between Wawa, Batchewana BayBad weather and a collision have closed Highway 17 between Wawa and Batchewana Bay, the Ontario Provincial Police said Monday evening.
-
UMFA seeking $28 million in damages from province for government’s interference in 2016 labour negotiations, court hearsAs the University of Manitoba Faculty Association’s (UMFA) current strike entered its fourth week, lawyers for the union which represent academic staff told a Manitoba judge UMFA members should be awarded $28 million in damages due to the circumstances that preceded the 2016 strike.
-
Minor arrested in connection to south Edmonton bank robberyThe Edmonton Police Service says a suspect it had searched for in relation to an August bank robbery on the south side has been identified and arrested.
-
Addictions support advocates seek help to decrease 'rampant' opioid overdosesAs the opioid crisis in Canada remains dire, advocates for more mental health support and harm-reduction resources are using National Addictions Awareness Week to educate the public on how to help.
-
Ont. doctor reassured that Health Canada took time to approve pediatric COVID-19 vaccineDr. Sohail Gandhi is patting Health Canada on the back for its decision-making before green-lighting the COVID-19 vaccination for kids ages five through 11.
-
Bonnyville Boys & Girls Club defrauded $60K, RCMP search for former employeeRCMP are asking for the public's help locating a 37-year-old woman who faces multiple charges after the Bonnyville Boys & Girls Club was defrauded of more than $60,000.