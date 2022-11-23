Police searching for missing 63-year-old woman

Winnipeg police asking for the public’s help finding a missing 63-year-old woman.

A silver alert was issued for Deborah Thompson late Tuesday night.

The Winnipeg police Service (WPS) said Thompson was last seen Tuesday at around noon in Winnipeg’s Central St. Boniface area.

She is described as female, approximately 5’1” in height, with a medium to heavy build and long black hair in a ponytail. Police said she was last seen wearing a purple, older looking puffy jacket with purple fur, a purple scarf, a purple sweater and black boots.

Police said they are concerned for Thompson’s well-being.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.