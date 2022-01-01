Police searching for missing 81 year old in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Waterloo regional police are asking for help in locating an 81-year-old man last seen in Kitchener.
Police said Edward Lennox was last seen at 11:20 a.m. Saturday near Grand River Hospital.
Officials describe Lennox as:
- Average build
- Short white hair
- Wearing dark coloured T-shirt and red/burgundy pants
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.
Update: Police are still trying to locate Edward Lennox, 81. Last seen at 11:20 a.m near Grand River Hospital. Male is wearing clothing in the picture below. If you have any information please call 519-570-9777 pic.twitter.com/ENgo7jOC9U— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 2, 2022
