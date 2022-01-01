Police searching for missing 81 year old in Kitchener

Waterloo regional police are asking for help in locating an 81-year-old man last seen in Kitchener.

Police said Edward Lennox was last seen at 11:20 a.m. Saturday near Grand River Hospital.

Officials describe Lennox as:

Average build

Short white hair

Wearing dark coloured T-shirt and red/burgundy pants

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777.

